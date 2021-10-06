NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: NTA Issues Important Notification, Check Here

Documents required for NEET phase 2 registration: NTA issues new notification (representational)

NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notification for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 candidates. During the NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration, candidates do not need to upload any documents, the agency said. Earlier, the NTA said candidates will have to fill 57 columns during the second phase of NEET 2021 registration, which includes uploading four documents. NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will end on October 10. The official website is neet.nta.nic.in.

“No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-202,” the notification on the NEET official website reads.

In the information bulletin, the NTA had mentioned that during the NEET phase 2 registration, candidates need to submit personal details, additional details, educational details and upload documents. The documents required for NEET second phase registration were: category certificate, Person with benchmark disability (PwBD) certificate, Class 10 certificate, and Citizen certificate.

The new notification could mean that candidates will have to submit these documents at a later stage, perhaps during the counselling process. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

To complete the NEET 2021 second phase registration process, candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in and click on the ‘Correction Phase II NEET UG 2021’ link.

Candidates can also make some corrections to their applications during this window.

In a first, the NTA has divided the NEET registration process into two parts. NTA said this has been done so that students can submit their data quickly.