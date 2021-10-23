NEET 2021: Phase 2 ntaneet.nic.in login 2021 registration steps

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (2021) application registration link has reopened to allow the students to fill up the second set of information and correct and modify the particulars of the first and second phase of online application form. The undergraduate medical aspirants can now fill and edit the NEET application at neet.nta.nic.in by October 26.

During this period, NTA has allowed the applicants to edit the registration form filled during the first phase including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and field of second phase.

To complete the NEET 2021 second phase registration process, candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in and click on the ‘NEET (UG) 2021 Form Correction Phase 2’ link.

To edit and modify NTA NEET application, students will have to login with the NEET application numbers and passwords.

The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information, the NTA statement said earlier.

It further added: “No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021.”

However, in the information bulletin, NTA had mentioned that during the NEET phase 2 registration, candidates need to submit personal details, additional details, educational details and upload documents. The documents required for NEET phase 2 registration included category certificate, Person with benchmark disability (PwBD) certificate, Class 10 certificate, and Citizen certificate.

If candidates fail to complete NEET phase 2 registration, their candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET result 2021 will not be declared for that candidate.