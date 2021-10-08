NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration, Correction Window Closes In 2 Days, Answer Key Soon

NEET 2021 answer key likely after phase 2 registration

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close NEET phase 2 registration process on October 10. Candidates who are yet to submit the required information should login to neet.nta.nic.in and complete the process. The NTA is expected to release the provisional NEET 2021 answer key once the phase 2 registration process is completed. The NTA will also display question papers and candidates’ response sheets on the website.

It is mandatory for all candidates to complete the NEET phase 2 registration process. Failing to do this will result in cancellation of their candidature.

“In the absence of filling up of the information of the second phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled,” the NTA said.

This is also a correction window. Candidates are allowed to make changes to some information submitted during the first phase of the application process.

They can edit gender, nationality, email, address, category, sub-category and educational details during the NEET 2021 application form correction window.

Candidates do not need to upload documents during NEET phase 2 registration 2021, the NTA said.

Earlier, the agency had said candidates will have to fill 57 columns during the second phase of registration, which includes uploading four documents.

There is no official update regarding the NEET 2021 result date and time. Last year, it took the NTA around one month.

In 2020, the NTA had to conduct a special exam for students who were unable to appear for the entrance exam on the given date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results were announced soon after the phase 2 exam.