NEET 2021 Paper Analysis: ‘Easy To Moderate’ Paper With NCERT-Based Questions

NEET 2021 Paper Analysis: ‘Easy To Moderate’ question paper with NCERT-based questions

This year, the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - was of ‘easy to moderate’ difficulty level. The examination was held today, September 12, in a single shift-- from 2 pm to 5 pm. Physics section had ‘tricky questions’ from Optics, Semi-Conductors, and Photoelectric Effect, as per NEET paper analysis done by expert Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited.

The NEET paper had 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. For each correct response, candidates will be awarded 4 marks. For each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For questions that remain unattempted, no marks will be awarded or deducted.

In Physics, numerical questions dominated the 70 per cent of the question paper, which is greater as compared to previous years. No controversial question was asked and just four to five tricky questions in were there in both section A and B. The question paper was, however, lengthy.

In Chemistry section, the difficulty level was ‘easy to moderate’. Most of the questions were based on the NCERT figures, facts and their tables. Large number of statement-based and numerical questions were asked. Approximately three questions were based on graphs and five questions were ‘matrix match type’. The paper was not very lengthy, as per experts.

Botony section’s difficulty level was ‘easy to moderate’ and only a few questions were difficult and seem tricky. Questions were based on the NCERT syllabus and a majority of questions were factual in nature with a few concept-based questions as well. The experts are of the opinion that the paper was not lengthy.

Zoology section was of ‘moderate’ difficulty level. Certain questions appeared to be easy at the first glance, but they were twisted and required precision and focus on the keywords. Surprise factor was a question on Earthworm which only those who would have gone through NCERT books, could attend. At least 11-12 question were asked from Biotechnology section. Paper was highly NCERT centric, yet 3-4 questions requiring deep understanding. In Human Physiology unit, approximately four questions were asked from Locomotion and Movement.