The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) date has been announced. NEET UG will be held on September 12, 2021. The application process will start from 5 pm tomorrow, July 13, 2021. Candidates can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- neet.nta.nic.in for details on the application. Subscribe NEET 2021 latest updates through SMS/Email - Click Here

Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET. With respect to the NEET 2021 syllabus, the Ministry of Education had earlier clarified that the medical entrance test, NEET, will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabus.

While announcing the NEET UG 2021 date, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said: “In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198.”

“The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” the minister added.

To ensure adherence to Covid protocols, Mr Pradhan also said that face masks will be provided to all the applicants at the centre and students will be allowed entry to the exam centres in a staggered manner. “Contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” he added.

The process in the NEET 2021 application form comprises five stages - NEET registration; filling of application; uploading of documents including scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates; payment of fee and printout of the confirmation page.