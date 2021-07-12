NEET 2021 On September 12: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET UG will be held on September 12, 2021. The application process will start at 5 pm tomorrow, July 13, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 6:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Latest Update On Board Results, Entrance Exams
Justice Rajan Panel Has No Jurisdiction To Decide On NEET: Centre To Madras High Court
NEET 2021: NTA Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On Exam Date
NEET, JEE Main 2021 Date Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan To Head Education Ministry
NEET 2021: Know About All India, State Quota Seats, Reservation Policy
Too Many Impleading Pleas In PIL Against NEET Panel, Could Lead To Confusion: Madras High Court
NEET 2021 On September 12: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEET date announced
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) date has been announced. NEET UG will be held on September 12, 2021. The application process will start from 5 pm tomorrow, July 13, 2021. Candidates can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- neet.nta.nic.in for details on the application. Subscribe NEET 2021 latest updates through SMS/Email - Click Here

Recommended: Download Free NEET Previous Year Question Papers. Click Here || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET. With respect to the NEET 2021 syllabus, the Ministry of Education had earlier clarified that the medical entrance test, NEET, will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabus.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

While announcing the NEET UG 2021 date, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said: “In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198.”

“The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” the minister added.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s).

To ensure adherence to Covid protocols, Mr Pradhan also said that face masks will be provided to all the applicants at the centre and students will be allowed entry to the exam centres in a staggered manner. “Contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” he added.

The process in the NEET 2021 application form comprises five stages - NEET registration; filling of application; uploading of documents including scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates; payment of fee and printout of the confirmation page.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Live Updates: Exam On September 12, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Live | NEET 2021 Live Updates: Exam On September 12, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Says Dharmendra Pradhan
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check
Goa Board Class 10 Result Announced
Goa Board Class 10 Result Announced
"NEP Will Be Implemented From This Year In Government Institutions": Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
“What A Loss To India”: Supreme Court Slams Centre Over Dental Admissions
“What A Loss To India”: Supreme Court Slams Centre Over Dental Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................