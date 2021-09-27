NTA To Release NEET 2021 Official Answer Key Soon; Phase 2 Registration Dates Shortly

  • Home
NEET 2021 Official Answer Key: NTA will release the official answer key of NEET 2021 soon. The NEET 2021 official answer key by NTA will be uploaded on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 10:05 am IST

NEET answer key, phase 2 registration dates soon
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test official answer key (NEET answer key) soon. NTA will update the official answer key of NEET 2021 on the NTA NEET website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Around 16 lakh aspirants of medicine and allied courses took the test of NEET 2021 on September 12. Before releasing the final answer key, NTA will release the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

With the help of the NEET 2021 official answer key by NTA, students who took the test on the NEET 2021 exam day will be able to tally their responses from the downloaded NEET OMR response sheets with the NEET answer key.

NEET Final Answer Key 2021: How To Download

  • Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the link for NEET Answer Key 2021

  • Insert the login credentials, if required

  • Submit and view the NEET code-wise official answer key

To make sure that the data of NEET UG 2021 applicants are submitted quickly, as a first, the NEET 2021 application form was divided into two sets, or phases, this year. The second set of information will have to be filled by the candidates before the declaration of the NEET 2021 result or downloading of NEET scorecard. NTA is yet to announce the phase 2 registration for NEET 2021 date soon. If a NEET UG applicant fails to complete both phases of registration, his or her candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET UG result will not be declared.

