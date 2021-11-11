NEET 2021: NTA Releases Scanned OMR Sheets

NEET 2021 result was announced earlier this month (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released scanned copies of candidates’ OMR sheets on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The scanned images of OMR sheets were sent to candidates via email earlier but on receiving complaints that many candidates have not received the document yet, the NTA has now uploaded it on the official website, an official statement said.

“The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. This facility will be available from 09 November 2021 to 14 November 2021 (upto 09:00 P.M.),” the NTA said.

Results of the undergraduate medical entrance exam were announced earlier this month.

The exam was held on September 12, in pen and paper mode, at 3,858 test centres.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the counselling schedule for 15 per cent state quota seats at mcc.nic.in. For state quota admissions, candidates should visit the counselling websites of their states.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the list of documents required for Maharashtra NEET counselling.