NEET 2021 Advance Information: 5 Points On Exam Centre, Question Pattern

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released advanced information cards of NEET 2021, mentioning exam cities allotted to candidates. Two links to check the information have been activated on the NTA website – neet.nta.nic.in – and students can login with their application number and date of birth to find more details. The medical exam is scheduled for September 12. According to official information, NEET 2021 admit card will be issued three days before the exam.

The NTA has made it clear that the advanced information sheet is not the NEET hall ticket. Students can download it to check the exam city allotted to them, some instructions for the exam day and other information.

Here are five things you need to know about NEET 2021 advanced information:

The admit card of NEET 2021 will be issued on September 9, 2021, three days before the exam. In a note on the advanced information sheet, the NTA said: “This is not the admit card for NEET UG 2021. This is an advance information for allotment of centre city, to facilitate the candidate. The admit card shall be issued later.

NEET 2021 will also be conducted in additional exam centres, including in Dubai for the overseas candidates. Four new cities have been added in Tamil Nadu – Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Tiruppur. The number of NEET exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres have also been increased from last year’s 3,862.