NEET 2021: NTA Notifies 2nd Rank List, Says Candidates Can Download Scorecards Again

NEET 2021 News: The National Testing Agency has released a notification for NEET 2021 candidates, saying they can download their scorecards again from the official website.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 10:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2021: In place of ‘All India Rank for Counselling’, a new field, ‘NEET All India Rank’ has been added (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021 News: The National Testing Agency has released a notification for NEET 2021 candidates, saying they can download their scorecards again from the official website. In place of ‘All India Rank for Counselling’, a new field, ‘NEET All India Rank’ has been added, the agency said.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

The first rank list released earlier is without the tie-breaking criterion of age and because of this, multiple candidates have been placed on the same rank this year, including the top rank. However, for counselling, unique ranks are required.

“The first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ is without the tie-breaking criteria of age. However, since for the purpose of counseling unique ranks are required, the second ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ also takes into account the tiebreaking criteria of age,” the NTA said.

“In view of the foregoing, in place of the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’, a new field “NEET All India Rank” has been mentioned for more clarity. Candidates may, if they wish so, download their scorecard again,” it added.

Till last year, the NTA used age-factor as a criterion for breaking ties in the medical entrance exam. Candidates with higher age were given priority in the rank list. However, the agency dropped the tie-breaking criteria this year.

Three students, who scored 720/720 in the entrance test, have been given AIR 1 in NEET 2021. Twelve candidates have got AIR 5 while two each have been placed in AIR 17 and 19.


