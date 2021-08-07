NEET 2021: NTA Issues Notice On Minimum Age, Eligibility For BSc Nursing

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 news: NTA issues important notice for BSc Nursing candidates (representational)

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), mentioning eligibility conditions for candidates seeking admission to BSc nursing courses through the national-level entrance test. The NTA said minimum age for admission is “17 years as on 31 December of the year in which admission is sought”. This, however, is an “interim measure”, the agency said. It has asked candidates to check eligibility requirements of different institutions.

“...eligibility criteria are minimum as prescribed by INC. However, the Candidates seeking admission into B.Sc. (Nursing) course in various Nursing Colleges/Institutes are advised to check the eligibility criteria from the respective Colleges/Institutes/Deemed Universities. The NTA has no role in laying down eligibility conditions, the same are being communicated as per INC. This is an interim measure,” the NTA said.

About minimum education requirement, the NTS said “A candidate should have passed in the subjects of PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent marks taken together in PCB at the qualifying examination (Class 12)”.

State open school t and National Institute of Open School (NIOS) students, having science subjects and English are also eligible, it said.

“For a candidate belonging to SC/ST or Other Backward Classes (OBC), the marks obtained in PCB taken together in the qualifying examination be 40% instead of 45% as stated above,” it further said.

As per the reservation scheme, 3 per cent of the seats will be reserved for Divyangjan candidates – with a disability of locomotor to the tune of 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the lower extremity – and other eligibility criteria with regard to age and qualification will be same as other candidates.

NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12 and the last date to apply is August 10.