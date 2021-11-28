NEET 2021: NTA Issues Clarification Regarding AIQ, State Quota Counselling

The responsibility of NTA is limited to conducting NEET UG and declaring result, the testing agency has clarified

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified its responsibility saying that the agency is responsible for conducting the exams, declaring the result and issuing the NEET UG merit list based on All India rank. While the state and central medical counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for NEET UG counselling. NTA had declared the NEET UG 2021 result on November 1.

“The responsibility of NTA is to conduct the examination and declare the result based on eligibility criteria provided by National Medical Commission. Candidates submitted their category as per National Category List and based on the same the result has been declared," NTA in a statement said.

It further added: “NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA.”

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

“During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges. NTA does not have any responsibility towards the correctness/genuinity of the uploaded information/documents during the application process,” NTA added.