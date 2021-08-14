NEET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline To Submit Application Fee

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021: Application fee payment deadline extended (representational)

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit the application fee of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Students can submit their exam fee up to 11:50 pm tomorrow, August 15. The NTA said the deadline has been extended to support students, as students were demanding an extension. The all-India medical entrance test is scheduled for September 12.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide another opportunity only for the registered candidates who could not pay the examination fee during the period of the Online Application Form for National Eligibility Entrance Cum Test NEET (UG) - 2021,” the NTA said.

Candidates who had submitted NEET 2021 application form can pay the exam fee through credit or debit card, netbanking, UPI and PAYTM, it said.

“The concerned candidates are requested to use this final opportunity as no further chance will be provided,” it added.

The NEET 2021 application form correction window ended today at 2 pm. Once the fee payment facility ends, the NTA will release NEET 2021 admit cards.

This year, NEET 2021 will be used for admission to BSc Nursing and BSc life sciences courses, apart from MBBS, BDS, Veterinary and AYUSH courses.

NTA will declare the NEET 2021 result and the all India merit list after which the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH counselling committee and state bodies will conduct counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats.