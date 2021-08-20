NEET 2021: NTA Declares NEET UG Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release

  • Home
NEET 2021: Students due to appear NEET UG on September 12 can check the exam centre city on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 11:00 pm IST

NEET 2021 exam centre list announced at neet.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam centre cities for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled for September 12. The NEET exam centres 2021 are the venues wherein NEET UG will be held. NEET exam centre 2021 cities has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the cities selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form. Students due to appear NEET UG can check the exam centre city on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.
NTA NEET Official Website Link

NEET admit cards will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam. Therefore, to make the students plan their schedule to reach the exam centre, NTA has released the exam centre cities earlier.

How To Check NEET Exam Centre 2021

  • Visit the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the link -- View Advanced Information For Allottement of Centre City

  • On the next window, insert the NEET 2021 application number, date of birth and password

  • Submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre city

As a first, NEET 2021 will also be conducted in several additional exam centres including in Dubai for the overseas medical aspirants and for the convenience of the students of Tamil Nadu in four new cities -- Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Tiruppur.

The exam administering body will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students appearing for the NEET exam. The NEET exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres have also been increased from last year’s 3,862 centres.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) NEET UG 2021
