NEET 2021: NTA Asks Candidates To Download Admit Cards Again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received numerous queries regarding the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of NEET UG 2021 admit card.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 6:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received numerous queries regarding the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of NEET UG 2021 admit card. Responding to the same, NTA has released a notification on the official site—nta.ac.in—and said “This issue has been resolved now. The candidates who have already downloaded the admit card are advised to download the admit card for NEET (UG) 2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website -- neet.nta.nic.in.”

The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) were released on September 6. Students will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to download their admit cards.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the NEET UG 2021 exam at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on September 12, 2021, from 2 to 5 pm in pen and paper mode.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to produce their admit cards with one valid ID proof document while entering the NEET UG exam center. Students must affix their pictures carefully.

NEET aspirants who face any problem in downloading the admit cards can contact the authorities through contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Read full NTA notice here.

