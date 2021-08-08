NEET 2021: NTA Announces Eligibility Criteria For BSc Nursing Course, Check Details

NTA releases a notice for B.Sc. Nursing course aspirants

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released a notice for BSc Nursing aspirants. Students who want to apply for BSc Nursing courses must note that the minimum age for admission shall be 17 years as of December 31 of the year in which admission is sought, as per the official notification released at nta.ac.in.

For educational qualification, a candidate should have passed in the subjects of PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 45% marks taken together in PCB at the qualifying examination (Class 12). Candidates can check the official notice for more details on the eligibility criteria.

The eligibility criteria mentioned on the notice are as prescribed by INC. So, the students who are going to apply for B.Sc. Nursing courses should check the eligibility criteria beforehand to avoid any disqualification in the future. Students are also advised to check the eligibility criteria from the respective Colleges/Institutes/Deemed Universities.

Students must note, the last date for the submission of the online application form for NEET (UG) 2021 has been extended up to August 10, 5 pm. The correction window will open on August 11.

NTA is inviting online applications for NEET 2021 for admission to all seats of undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions. The NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021 (Sunday).

Direct link for the official notice.