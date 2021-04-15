  • Home
NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1. Application form, information bulletin will be released at ntaneet.nic.in.

JIPMER and other institutes will use NEET 2021 score for admission to Nursing, Health Science courses (representational photo)

NEET UG 2021: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be used for admission to more courses this year. The Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the undergraduate medical entrance exam on August 1. In the exam notification, the NTA said NEET 2021 may be used for admission to BSc Nursing and Health science programmes. NEET 2021 information bulletin is yet to be released and more details regarding the Nursing and Health Sciences admission process will be known when the bulletin is out.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines,” the NTA notification reads.

Confirming this, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) recently said it will not conduct separate entrance exam for Nursing and Life Sciences admissions. Instead, NEET-UG scores will be used for admission to these courses, it added.

“...The admission to BSc Nursing and Allied Health Science Courses at JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22 will be based on the merit score of NEET(UG) 2021 conducted by NTA,” the institute said.

“JIPMER will not conduct any separate Entrance examination for the admission to BSc courses in JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22. The counselling and admission process for the aforementioned courses will be done by JIPMER,” it added.

Apart from JIPMER, other Nursing colleges, schools run by the state and central government and the Indian Nursing Council may also use NEET 2021 for admission purposes.

Till 2020, NEET UG was held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH (BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS) and Veterinary programmes. Every year, over 15 lakh students appear in the entrance exam.

