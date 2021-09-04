NEET 2021: Medical Exam Next Week; Things Candidates Must Remember

Image credit: Shutterstock Admit card of NEET 2021, according to official information, will be released three days before the exam (representational)

NEET 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 will be conducted next week, on Sunday, September 12. The NTA had previously released advanced information on the exam, mentioning exam cities allotted to students and other instructions.

Admit card of NEET, according to official information, will be released three days before the exam.

The NEET 2021 admit card will mention exam centre details and exam day instructions. Like JEE Main, the NEET admit card may also have a self-declaration form.

In exams conducted by the National Testing Agency, the self-declaration form is a part of the admit card where students are asked to write their health status and travel history.

Students must follow the dress code mentioned on the admit card and avoid bringing any prohibited items. They will have to undergo a mandatory frisking – the rules may change this year due to COVID-19 – and if a student is found to be in possession of a prohibited item like mobile phone or calculator, he or she may even be banned from the exam.

Choose your footwear and dress carefully, following the NEET 2021 dress code. Do not wear any jewelry.

Do not bring any additional paper, other than the printout of the admit card, a passport-size photograph and a photo identification card. Rough sheets will be provided to students by invigilators.

Follow the instructions of invigilators before, during and after the exam. Students are not allowed to take the rough-work sheet outside the examination hall. They must drop it, along with their admit cards, on the box provided outside the exam hall, or at a place fixed by the authorities.

This year’s NEET registration is a two-step process. The second phase of registration will open after the exam, and before results. Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in after the exam for more information.