NEET 2021: Ministers Wish Students Appearing For Medical Entrance Exam

NEET UG 2021 exam today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) exam will start at 2 pm today, September 12. NEET is one of the biggest medical entrance exams in India and, this year, around 16 lakhs students are appearing for the examination. Various ministers have poured in best wishes to the students appearing for the NEET 2021 exam.

Minister of Higher Education, Odisha, Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo has wished students appearing for the NEET exams. The minister took to Twitter and said:, "Wishing good luck and success to all appearing for #NEET2021 from 83 centers located in 16 cities of Odisha today during this challenging time. May you all perform your best in this Nation wide competition aspiring to be the future Doctors."

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan also wished students for the examination through her Twitter handle.

President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tamil Nadu Vinoj P Selvam also wished students and wrote on Twitter, "My heartfelt wishes to all students taking #NEETexam today from #TamilNadu. Beyond all the lies peddled by @arivalayam to dismantle a good education ecosystem I’m sure all you aspiring doctors will do well and come out shining. I pray for each of you. @BJYMinTN @BJP4TamilNadu"

Earlier, students had filed a plea at the Supreme Court of India urging to reschedule the NEET UG 2021 examination but the top court rejected it and said that exams will be conducted as per the stated schedule.

Students going to give the NEET UG 2021 exam will be required to carry their NEET UG 2021 admit cards, one ID proof and a passport size photograph to enter the NEET UG exam center.