NEET minimum marks required for admission to government medical college

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) registrations being over, the medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS might be worried about the entrance test and the NEET cut-off 2021. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 12. Medical aspirants can check the NEET cut-off 2020 to make a prediction as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in a government college.

The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.

NEET Cut-Off 2020

Category NEET cut-off percentile NEET cut-off scores 2020 General category 50th 720-147 SC/ST/OBC 40th 146-113 General-PH 45th 146-129 SC/ST/OBC -PH 40th 128-113





Minimum Marks Required In NEET 2021 For MBBS In Government Colleges

Name of Medical Colleges NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC NEET UG cut-off for ST Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 90 1475 -- VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 163 2050 -- University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 324 3,207 -- Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 571 13,646 19,752 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 776 16,444 -- Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai 457 2,065 26,559 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 1,800 7,765 38,458 Stanley Medical College, Chennai 5,253 42,321 57,079 Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak 6,573 52,059 68,549 Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai 2,828 23,997 48,835





The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the NEET 2021 registration website for application correction. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET application and now want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so till August 14 (2 pm).

