MBBS Admission 2021: NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For Admission To Government Medical College
NEET Cut-Off: The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories.
With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) registrations being over, the medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS might be worried about the entrance test and the NEET cut-off 2021. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 12. Medical aspirants can check the NEET cut-off 2020 to make a prediction as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in a government college.
The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.
NEET Cut-Off 2020
Category
NEET cut-off percentile
NEET cut-off scores 2020
General category
50th
720-147
SC/ST/OBC
40th
146-113
General-PH
45th
146-129
SC/ST/OBC -PH
40th
128-113
Minimum Marks Required In NEET 2021 For MBBS In Government Colleges
Name of Medical Colleges
NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General
NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC
NEET UG cut-off for ST
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
90
1475
--
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
163
2050
--
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
324
3,207
--
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
571
13,646
19,752
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
776
16,444
--
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
457
2,065
26,559
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
1,800
7,765
38,458
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
5,253
42,321
57,079
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
6,573
52,059
68,549
Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai
2,828
23,997
48,835
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the NEET 2021 registration website for application correction. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET application and now want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so till August 14 (2 pm).
NEET 2021 Correction Steps
Go to nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in
Click on the link for application form correction, or login directly
Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed.
Finally, save and submit the NEET 2021 application form