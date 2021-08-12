  • Home
NEET Cut-Off: The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories.

New Delhi:

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) registrations being over, the medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS might be worried about the entrance test and the NEET cut-off 2021. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 12. Medical aspirants can check the NEET cut-off 2020 to make a prediction as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in a government college.

The NEET cut-off list mentions the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission to the medical and allied programmes. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.

NEET Cut-Off 2020

Category

NEET cut-off percentile

NEET cut-off scores 2020

General category

50th

720-147

SC/ST/OBC

40th

146-113

General-PH

45th

146-129

SC/ST/OBC -PH

40th

128-113


Minimum Marks Required In NEET 2021 For MBBS In Government Colleges

Name of Medical Colleges

NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General

NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC

NEET UG cut-off for ST

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

90

1475

--

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

163

2050

--

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

324

3,207

--

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

571

13,646

19,752

Government Medical College, Chandigarh

776

16,444

--

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

457

2,065

26,559

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

1,800

7,765

38,458

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

5,253

42,321

57,079

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

6,573

52,059

68,549

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

2,828

23,997

48,835


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the NEET 2021 registration website for application correction. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET application and now want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so till August 14 (2 pm).

NEET 2021 Correction Steps

  1. Go to nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in

  2. Click on the link for application form correction, or login directly

  3. Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed.

  4. Finally, save and submit the NEET 2021 application form

