NEET 2021: Minimum Marks Required For MBBS In Government Colleges

NEET 2021: Candidates wishing to secure admission in top government medical colleges can check the marks they need to secure in NEET 2021. Check minimum marks required in NEET 2021 for MBBS in government colleges.

Education | Written By Sonia Vats | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 3:52 pm IST

NEET 2021: Check minimum marks required to get a seat in government medical college
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on August 1, 2021. Securing a seat in a top government medical college has been a dream for every NEET aspirant. However, to make their dream become reality, candidates are required to secure the minimum required percentile in the medical entrance exam. Being aware of the minimum marks required in NEET 2021 for MBBS admission will give candidates an idea as to how much they need to score to secure a seat in a government college.

NEET Cut-Off Percentile (Based On Previous Year’s Scores)

The cutoff score for NEET 2021 is declared along with the result by the conducting authority which is NTA. Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous years’ cut-off percentiles and scores in NEET 2021 for MBBS in a government college.

NEET Cut-Off

Category

NEET cut-off percentile

NEET cut-off scores 2020

NEET cut-off scores 2019

General category

50th

720-147

701-134

SC/ST/OBC

40th

146-113

133-107

General-PH

45th

146-129

133-120

SC/ST/OBC -PH

40th

128-113

119-107


Minimum Marks Required In NEET 2021 For MBBS In Top Government Colleges

Name of medical colleges

NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General

NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC

NEET UG cut-off for ST

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

90

1475

--

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

163

2050

--

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

324

3,207

--

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

571

13,646

19,752

Government Medical College, Chandigarh

776

16,444

--

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

457

2,065

26,559

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

1,800

7,765

38,458

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

5,253

42,321

57,079

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

6,573

52,059

68,549

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

2,828

23,997

48,835


About NEET 2021

NEET is India’s single largest entrance examination conducted for undergraduate medical and AYUSH courses. Through NEET 2021 scores, admission to 83,075 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats are granted. Additionally, from this year forth, the scores of the NEET entrance exam will also be used for BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences admissions.

