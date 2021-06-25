NEET 2021: Minimum Marks Required For MBBS In Government Colleges
NEET 2021: Candidates wishing to secure admission in top government medical colleges can check the marks they need to secure in NEET 2021. Check minimum marks required in NEET 2021 for MBBS in government colleges.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on August 1, 2021. Securing a seat in a top government medical college has been a dream for every NEET aspirant. However, to make their dream become reality, candidates are required to secure the minimum required percentile in the medical entrance exam. Being aware of the minimum marks required in NEET 2021 for MBBS admission will give candidates an idea as to how much they need to score to secure a seat in a government college.
Recommended: Click Here to Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus || Click Here to Join NEET Online Test Series
NEET Cut-Off Percentile (Based On Previous Year’s Scores)
The cutoff score for NEET 2021 is declared along with the result by the conducting authority which is NTA. Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous years’ cut-off percentiles and scores in NEET 2021 for MBBS in a government college.
NEET Cut-Off
Category
NEET cut-off percentile
NEET cut-off scores 2020
NEET cut-off scores 2019
General category
50th
720-147
701-134
SC/ST/OBC
40th
146-113
133-107
General-PH
45th
146-129
133-120
SC/ST/OBC -PH
40th
128-113
119-107
Minimum Marks Required In NEET 2021 For MBBS In Top Government Colleges
Name of medical colleges
NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General
NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC
NEET UG cut-off for ST
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
90
1475
--
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
163
2050
--
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
324
3,207
--
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
571
13,646
19,752
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
776
16,444
--
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
457
2,065
26,559
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
1,800
7,765
38,458
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
5,253
42,321
57,079
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
6,573
52,059
68,549
Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai
2,828
23,997
48,835
About NEET 2021
NEET is India’s single largest entrance examination conducted for undergraduate medical and AYUSH courses. Through NEET 2021 scores, admission to 83,075 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats are granted. Additionally, from this year forth, the scores of the NEET entrance exam will also be used for BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences admissions.