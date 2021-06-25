NEET 2021: Minimum Marks Required For MBBS In Government Colleges

NEET 2021: Check minimum marks required to get a seat in government medical college

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on August 1, 2021. Securing a seat in a top government medical college has been a dream for every NEET aspirant. However, to make their dream become reality, candidates are required to secure the minimum required percentile in the medical entrance exam. Being aware of the minimum marks required in NEET 2021 for MBBS admission will give candidates an idea as to how much they need to score to secure a seat in a government college.

NEET Cut-Off Percentile (Based On Previous Year’s Scores)

The cutoff score for NEET 2021 is declared along with the result by the conducting authority which is NTA. Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous years’ cut-off percentiles and scores in NEET 2021 for MBBS in a government college.

NEET Cut-Off



Category NEET cut-off percentile NEET cut-off scores 2020 NEET cut-off scores 2019 General category 50th 720-147 701-134 SC/ST/OBC 40th 146-113 133-107 General-PH 45th 146-129 133-120 SC/ST/OBC -PH 40th 128-113 119-107





Minimum Marks Required In NEET 2021 For MBBS In Top Government Colleges





Name of medical colleges NEET 2020 cut-off last rank General NEET 2020 cut-off rank for SC NEET UG cut-off for ST Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 90 1475 -- VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 163 2050 -- University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 324 3,207 -- Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 571 13,646 19,752 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 776 16,444 -- Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai 457 2,065 26,559 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 1,800 7,765 38,458 Stanley Medical College, Chennai 5,253 42,321 57,079 Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak 6,573 52,059 68,549 Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai 2,828 23,997 48,835





About NEET 2021

NEET is India’s single largest entrance examination conducted for undergraduate medical and AYUSH courses. Through NEET 2021 scores, admission to 83,075 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats are granted. Additionally, from this year forth, the scores of the NEET entrance exam will also be used for BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences admissions.