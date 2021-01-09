NEET 2021 Memes Abound On Twitter As Students Await Exam Date

A significant number of medical aspirants across the nation have been asking Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' to announce the NEET 2021 exam dates as early as possible. The delay in the announcement of examination dates has created much confusion and chaos among the aspirants. NEET exam, deferred due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020, had caused anxiety disorders to some students while, this year, many have been dealing with panic attacks as the uncertainty over the NEET exam pattern looms large.

Many students have been also been urging the government to give at least give two chances to students so that they can pick the score of the best of two exams. The news of JEE Main 2021 scheduled in four sessions came as a ray of hope for many NEET aspirants, however, the uncertainty brings dismay and anger as their request to announce NEET dates goes unheard. No news has come yet on these exams but some creative students have registered protest and demand in their ways. Numerous memes on NEET 2021 exam are floating on the internet in this regard. Some are expressing anger and some just make you chuckle.

Here are some creative protests to make you smile:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the final dates #jeemains2021

but our hon"ble minister for #NEET2021 date:😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/SqmR4qqylx — Shikha Singh parmar (@shikha98381424) January 7, 2021