NEET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell Issues Notification For State Students

NEET 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released a notification on its website, cetcell.mahacet.org, for students who will appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021, the national-level medical entrance exam. NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12. This year, the entrance exam will also be used for BSc Nursing admissions.

“Aspiring candidate for B.Sc.Nursing course should note that the admission to BSc Nursing course will be done on the basis of NEET-UG 2021 result. All concern candidates should take note of the same and apply for NEET-UG-2021 within prescribed time on NEET (UG) portal: https://neet.nta.nic.in,” reads the notification.

Registration for NEET 2021 closed on August 10 and those who applied on or before the last date can modify particulars in their exam forms up to 2 pm on August 14.

Institutes like JIPMER and BHU have also released notifications, asking students to appear in NEET to get admission to BSc Nursing courses.

This year, the National Testing Agency has introduced some changes to the NEET exam pattern, and the exam process. These include new programmes, changes in the application process, question papers.

NEET 2021 will also be used for admission to BSc Life Sciences by many institutes.

Another important inclusion in NEET 2021 will be the extension of 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS seats.

After the declaration of NEET 2021, the Maharashtra CET cell will conduct counselling for the 85 per cent state quota medical seats.

Apart from MBBS and BDS, NEET is also used for admission to Veterinary and AYUSH courses.