NEET 2021: Latest Updates On MCC, AYUSH Counselling

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021 result has been announced. Candidates who are eligible for medical admission are now looking for updates on the NEET 2021 counselling process. Soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) and other state and central counselling committees will begin the registration process for undergraduate medical counselling.

Here are the latest updates on MCC and AYUSH NEET counselling.

NEET 2021: MCC Counselling

The MCC is responsible for conducting MBBS and BDS counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats. The official website, mcc.nic.in has been recently updated. A notification on the official website reads the counselling schedule, seat matrix and the information bulletin will be released soon. Before applying for counselling, candidates should download the information bulletin and check the other eligibility conditions, other than qualifying in NEET, for admission to a particular medical college. They should also check the seat matrix of that medical college.

NEET 2021: AYUSH Counselling

The AACCC conducts NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). The official website of AYUSH NEET counselling is aaccc.gov.in.

The schedule for 2021 counselling process and the information bulletin will be released soon.

MCC and AACCC are central counselling committees. Based on their eligibility, candidates can also apply for admission to state-quota medical seats. Here is the list of NEET counselling websites of different states.

