NEET 2021 admit card is expected shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2021) soon at neet.nta.nic.in. While the NEET 2021 exam is planned for September 12, there have been demands on social media platforms to further postpone NEET 2021 as the exam clashes with several other important exams.

Once the admit card is released, students appearing in the NEET 2021 exam can check the official website-nta.ac.in - and download their NEET 2021 admit card. Candidates will be required to use their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download the NEET admit card 2021.

The admit cards will indicate the candidate’s roll number, test centre number and address, question paper medium, reporting/entry time and gate closing time of the NEET 2021 exam centre.

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates must carefully read the instructions and details mentioned on it. In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will introduce extra precautionary measures to be followed on the day of the NEET 2021 exam.

Candidates are advised to report at the NEET 2021 exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the NEET 2021 hall ticket. In case a discrepancy is found on the NEET 2021 admit card, candidates should immediately contact NTA and report it.

Candidates must carry a printout of the NEET 2021 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and a recent passport size photograph to the NEET 2021 exam centre. Without the NEET admit card 2021 and photo ID, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Amid growing chorus over the postponement of the NEET 2021 exam, the reports suggest that the exams will be conducted as per schedule in September. Increasing the number of exam centres, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA will take for the safe conduct of NEET 2021.