NEET: Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras High Court’s Direction On EWS Reservation

NEET: The top court also heard petitions filed by medical students against the Centre's new reservation policy in Medical and Dental courses

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Madras High Court’s observation that the 10 per cent EWS reservation in NEET all India quota can be implemented only after approval of the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. The top court was hearing the Centre's plea challenging the High Court’s direction.

The Madras HC had last month upheld the Centre’s notification for 27 per cent OBC reservation but said the 10 per cent EWS reservation can not be permitted without the Supreme Court’s approval.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna made it clear that they were not setting aside HC's observation on the basis of merit but on the ground that the High Court should not have made the observations while hearing a contempt petition filed by DMK.

The Madras High Court had last month pronounced its judgment in the contempt plea filed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over OBC reservation in all India medical seats.

"The notification of July 29, 2021, issued by the Union as a consequence of the order dated July 27, 2020, appears to be in order insofar as it provides for reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBC categories. The horizontal reservation provided in such notification for people with disabilities also appears to be in accordance with law," the Madras HC Bench had said.

However, with regard to 10 per cent EWS reservation the Bench had observed: "The additional reservation provided for economically weaker sections in the notification of July 29, 2021, cannot be permitted, except with the approval of the Supreme Court in such regard."

The top court also heard petitions filed by medical students against the Centre's new reservation policy in Medical and Dental courses. The SC directed the centre to file its response by October 6 and said the matter will be heard on October 7.

The Supreme Court also asked petitioners to file brief summaries of their submissions by then.

The Centre on July 29 extended 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quota reservation to all medical seats under the all India quota, including seats surrendered by the state medical colleges towards the central pool.

Following this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the medical entrance exam NEET for undergraduate admissions, and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) which conducts NEET PG, issued revised notifications, mentioning the revised quotas.

Although not mentioned in the Centre's July 29 notice, the Madras High Court had ordered the implementation of the OBC quota and had threatened contempt action if the order was not followed. On July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the OBC quota is being implemented to all medical seats of the all India quota.