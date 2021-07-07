Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 application forms will be released at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)

NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 live updates: An announcement on NEET UG 2021, the national-level medical entrance exam, is expected soon. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6 announced new dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main, which were postponed earlier. With less than a month to go, students have requested the education minister to also inform if NEET 2021 will be conducted in time, or postponed to a later date.

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1 and application forms are yet to be released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm when registrations will begin.

Meanwhile, pending JEE Main 2021 exams will be held in July-August, for which the agency has doubled the number of exam centres.

Here are the latest updates on NEET 2021 dates, JEE Main 2021