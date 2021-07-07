  • Home
NEET, JEE Main 2021 Date Live Updates: Decision On Medical Exam Expected Soon

NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 live updates: An announcement on NEET UG 2021, the national-level medical entrance exam, is expected soon. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6 announced new dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 7, 2021 11:07 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2021 application forms will be released at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 live updates: An announcement on NEET UG 2021, the national-level medical entrance exam, is expected soon. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6 announced new dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main, which were postponed earlier. With less than a month to go, students have requested the education minister to also inform if NEET 2021 will be conducted in time, or postponed to a later date.

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1 and application forms are yet to be released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm when registrations will begin.

Meanwhile, pending JEE Main 2021 exams will be held in July-August, for which the agency has doubled the number of exam centres.

Here are the latest updates on NEET 2021 dates, JEE Main 2021

Live updates

11:07 AM IST
July 7, 2021

Last year's NEET cut-off scores for government Medical colleges

Last year's MBBS cut-off scores may give students of different categories an idea about how much they need to score to secure a medical seat. Here is MBBS cut-ff scores for government colleges from last year. Check 



11:04 AM IST
July 7, 2021

NEET official website 2021

While the NEET 2021 notification will be released at nta.nic.in, the information bulletin and application forms will be available at ntaneet.nic.in

10:59 AM IST
July 7, 2021

'When is NEET': Ask students

NEET aspirants after JEE Main 2021 dates announcement have taken to social media to express their anxiety. A student tweeted: "Neet 2021 student waiting for NTA to release the application forms."

10:49 AM IST
July 7, 2021

JEE Main 2021 admit card

Admit cards for the third session are expected after July 8. The link will be activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the fourth session, hall tickets will likely be released after July 12. 

10:42 AM IST
July 7, 2021

JEE Main 2021 application window reopens

JEE Main 2021 application window has been reopened. Students can apply for the exam up to July 8. During the window, already-applied students can also update information on their application forms. There will be no separate correction window due to limited time, the NTA said. More details here

10:40 AM IST
July 7, 2021

Documents required for NEET 2021 application form

Students will need these documents to fill the NEET 2021 application form: 

  1. Scanned passport size photograph of the candidate in JPG/JPEG format (Image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb)
  2. Scanned signature of the candidate in JPG/JPEG format (Between 4Kb and 30Kb)
  3. Scanned ileft-hand thumb impression of the candidate in JPG format (Between 10Kb to 50Kb)
  4. Scanned image of the Class 10 certificate of the candidat in JPG format (Between 100Kb to 300Kb)
  5. Scanned postcard size photograph of the candidate in JPG format (Between 50Kb to 300Kb)
10:35 AM IST
July 7, 2021

NEET 2021 announcement expected soon

After new dates for JEE Main 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is expected to make an announcement on the medical exam NEET 2021. 

JEE Main 2021 NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Registration
