NEET 2021: Courses other than MBBS you can take

NEET 2021: In India, NEET is the single gateway for MBBS admissions. However, the medical entrance exam is used for admitting students to BDS, AYUSH, and Veterinary courses as well. From this year onwards, NEET will also be used for BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences. Cut-offs for MBBS courses, both under All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota are usually very high and only a small percentage of students get admission. Every year, around 15 lakh students take the medical exam and many of them take admission in these other courses.

Here is a list of different courses that use NEET scores and details about the counselling process.

NEET 2021: MBBS And BDS Admission

NTA’s responsibility in NEET ends with the declaration of results and publication of the merit list and cut-offs. After the results are out, NEET counselling for MBBS and BDS courses begin. Medical seats in India are divided into AIQ and state quotas in a 15:85 ratio.

States conduct their own counselling, for the 85 per cent seats, based on their own eligibility and reservation norms. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for counselling of the centrally-funded institutions and seats in state-run institutions surrendered towards the 15 per cent all India quota.

NEET 2021 AIQ counselling will be conducted at mcc.nic.in.

AYUSH Admission Through NEET

Like MCC, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC) under the Ministry of AYUSH conducts counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats under the AIQ. Last year, these included seats in government, government-aided, deemed universities, central universities, national institutes and internal seats of Delhi University.

States conducted their own counselling for the 85 per cent seats. Also, counseling for all India quota seats of private institutes, other than deemed universities, was conducted by counseling authorities of respective state, UT governments.

The official website for AYUSH AIQ counselling is aaccc.gov.in.

NEET UG 2021: BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences

From this year, BSc Nursing and BSc Life sciences admission will be granted through NEET. The NTA has released a notification, mentioning eligibility criteria for admission to these courses.

Banaras Hindu University, JIPMER and some other institutes have also issued notifications saying there will be no separate entrance exam for BSc Nursing admission this year and admission will be based on NEET 2021 result.

NEET 2021: BVSc, AH Admission

After NEET 2021 result, counseling for admission to BVSc and AH courses under 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Last year, seats were allotted to candidates as per their rank in NEET, choice, availability, reservation policy, and other criteria.

The selection of candidates for admission to these courses under AIQ were applicable in case of all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir. The official website for VCI counselling is vcicounseling.nic.in.