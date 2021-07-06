NEET 2021: Know About All India, State Quota Seats, Reservation Policy

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1 (representational)

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions in the country. The responsibility of the NTA ends with the declaration of results and preparation of the all India rank list. After the announcement of the NEET result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) starts counselling for all India quota seats and state counselling bodies conduct counselling for seats under their quota.

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1 but the application process is yet to begin. As per reports, a decision in this regard is expected soon.

NEET: All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling

On behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)conducts counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats, for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. The process includes several rounds. AIQ seats include seats in Deemed and Central Universities, ESIC and AFMC institutes. Of the total seats in government colleges, 15 per cent seats are reserved for AIQ seats, while the remaining will be reserved for 85 per cent state quota seats offered by state counselling authorities.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts medical counselling for AYUSH seats of the all India quota.

NEET: State Quota

The respective state counselling authorities will publish merit lists for admission to the 85 per cent state-quota seats after considering several factors including number of seats in the medical colleges of the state, NEET cut-off and categories of students seeking admission to the medical and allied programmes.

NEET: Reservation

As per the reservation criteria of NEET counselling, out of the 15 per cent seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15 per cent will be reserved for SC candidates, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC, and 5 per cent for PwD category candidates.

With effect from 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has brought EWS quota in NEET admission under which 10 per cent of the seats at central universities will be reserved for EwS candidates.

For state quota counselling, reservations under the state quota seats will be subject to the policies of each state.

(The information here is based on last year’s counselling process. In case of any change introduced this year, the article will be updated)