NEET 2021 In Photos: How Exam Is Held For 16 Lakh Students Amid COVID-19

NEET 2021: This year's medical entrance exam is being conducted across the nation following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by NTA due to COVID-19.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 12, 2021 2:49 pm IST

NEET UG 2021 Exam: NTA conducting NEET 2021 examination amid COVID-19 outbreak
New Delhi:

NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2021, is being begin held today amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, over 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear the NEET UG examination for admission to medical and dental programmes at various institutions across the nation. For the safety and security of the medical aspirants writing the examination today in pen and paper mode, the National Testing Agency (NTA), organising body of NEET 2021, has issued guidelines and SEOs which mandates candidates entering to write the NEET 2021 exam maintain social distancing, sanitise hands at regular intervals and wear masks all times.

LIVE Updates

Candidates getting their temperature checked at the entry gate of NEET 2021 exam centre in Chennai. (Credit: ANI)

Another candidate gets her temperature checked at Kerala School (Credit: ANI)

Candidates standing in the queue, waiting to enter the examination centres in Kolkata (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangement)

Staff members checking the NEET 2021 admit cards of the candidates appearing in the examination at one of the examination centres in Kolkata (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangement)

The NTA has asked schools to ensure that all students and staff members maintain social distancing while entering the exam hall. Students in one of the examination centres in Kolkata, West Bengal (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangement)

The examination has now begun. Candidates inside the exam hall in West Bengal. The NTA increased the number of NEET examination centres to ensure there are fewer candidates per room and social distancing is possible. (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangement)

