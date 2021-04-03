NEET 2021: How To Prepare For Biology Section

NEET 2021 to be held on August 1

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will have three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The paper will consist of 180 multiple choice questions. As per the NEET UG marking scheme, the candidates will be given 4 marks for each correct answer and one mark will be reduced for each wrong answer.

NEET 2021 will be held on August 1, hence the MBBS and BDS aspirants must formulate a plan to prepare for the exam in a way that they qualify it in the first attempt. It will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET Biology Section

As per the previous year NEET papers’ pattern, the Biology section has two parts Botany and Zoology. It will have 90 questions worth 360 marks.

The NEET Biology section is majorly based on Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi. The students must read the books thoroughly and focus on the concept clarity.

Cover Class 11, Class 12 Biology syllabus

The NEET paper usually has 40-42 questions from the syllabus of Class 11, which is roughly 45 percent of the NEET Biology section. The remaining 48-50 questions will be from the syllabus of Class 12.

The NEET Biology paper consists of questions based on NCERT Class 11, Class 12 Biology books. There are also direct sums from previous-year question papers, and then there are some application-based modified questions that are meant for the students who have understood the applications of all the concepts and make all the difference while qualifying the paper.

Prepare Notes

The students must prepare notes for the Biology chapters. They must mark out important concepts in the paper and note them separately. Try to concise each chapter into brief pointers and make separate notes for all. This would help in doing efficient revision before the exam.

Practice Diagrams

The NEET paper will have diagram-based questions, hence it is important for the students to be aware of all the labelling of these diagrams apart from the basic structure. The students must draw a neat diagram without retracing or leaving any old marks. The students must practice making diagrams regularly along with the syllabus.

Practice material for NEET Biology section

The students can refer to a range of books, previous years question papers and sample papers to prepare for the Biology section.

Some of the Biology books for NEET are Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman, Objective Biology by Dinesh, Objective Botany by Ansari, Pradeep Guide on Biology and GR Bathla publications for Biology.

The candidates can also solve the old question papers of AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry.