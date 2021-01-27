NEET 2021: How To Crack Medical Entrance Exam In First Attempt

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon announce the date and syllabus for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) conducted for admissions into MBBS, BDS and other AYUSH courses offered by the participating institutions. The NEET syllabus is usually declared along with the release of NEET application form. NEET eligibility criteria will also be declared by the NTA. NEET exam is being held only once a year, hence it becomes important for the candidates to try qualifying it in the first attempt to avoid wasting an year.

NEET syllabus is usually similar to that of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) syllabus of Classes 11 and 12. Hence, if the candidates aim at clearing NEET UG exam in the first attempt, they can simultaneously prepare for both the board exams and the entrance exam. Even though, the syllabus for Class 12 board exams has been reduced by 30 percent, the NEET aspirants will have to cover the entire syllabus as clarified by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

NEET question paper pattern

NEET exam comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and is divided into three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). Usually, the Physics and Chemistry sections have 45 questions each and the Biology section has a total of 90 questions.

Here are some tips to help crack in first attempt:

Cracking NEET 2021 will not be just about hard work but also smart work. The candidates will have to understand the NEET paper pattern by attempting the NEET sample papers and previous year question papers. They must focus on the topics that have been covered in the previous years’ NEET exams.

Prepare a time table

Since the CBSE board examinations will begin in May and most of the state board exams are set to begin from February onward, the NEET candidates must start dividing their time to prepare for both the board exams and the entrance exam.

The time-table can be divided into topic-wise as well as subject-wise. NEET candidates must start focussing on subjects which have the highest weightage in the exam and are the weakest corner for them in terms of understanding. Difficult topics will be taking longer time to prepare, hence start covering them from now itself. NEET time table must have enough time to revise the topics as well.

Mark deadlines

While forming the time table for NEET preparation, set deadlines to complete each topic. The deadlines can be both shorter and longer. Try to keep shorter deadlines to complete individual chapters in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and keep longer deadlines to revise the whole syllabus. This will help to define the priorities during the preparation.

NEET study material

The previous students and faculty have recommended consulting the NCERT books for Class 11, 12 PCB to prepare for NEET 2021. In addition to this the NEET candidate can also refer to additional reading material but ensure that they only use them as reference and to practice using sample papers.

Evaluate your performance

The candidates must compile a list of doubts they are facing on a daily basis and try getting them cleared at the earliest. They must also make a list of all those questions which they are unable to answer in the first attempt and revisit them to later to be able to handle them in the actual NEET exam.