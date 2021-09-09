NEET 2021: Here's What NTA Has Allowed Girls To Wear In Exam Hall

NEET UG 2021 dress code to be followed by students (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA), examination conducting body of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) has specified a dress code that students need to follow on the day of examination. Female NEET aspirants will not be allowed to wear any ornaments or accessories on NEET UG 2021 examination day.

Recommended: MBBS Companion your complete guide for Medical Counseling & Admission Processes. Click Here | JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more.

NTA has put a restriction on wearing any type of ornaments like earrings, chains, bracelets, pendants, and other metallic items to the exam hall. Carrying accessories like wallets, goggles, caps and others are also restricted.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NTA has already instructed that there is no provision of any baggage counter at the exam venue so any extra items that a student brings cannot be stored neither can be allowed to carry to the exam hall.

Students will not be allowed to wear light-colored clothes with long sleeves. However, in case of any cultural or customary clothes that candidates wear to the exam center, they are supposed to report at 12:30 pm so that they can be properly frisked without disturbing other students.

Students will not be allowed to wear shoes to the exam center. So they must wear slippers or sandals. NTA has also allowed students to wear sandals with low heels.

NEET UG 2021 is scheduled on September 12. Students appearing for the examination will undergo security checking at the main gate of NEET exam center through hand held metal detectors, temperature check, and other safety protocols to which students will have to cooperate completely.

NEET UG exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and students will be required to report at least an hour prior to the examination at the center.