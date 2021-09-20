List Of Pharmacy Entrance Exams, Top Colleges In India

Image credit: Shutterstock Top Pharmacy colleges, entrance exams in India 2021 (representational)

Though the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET ) is the most preferred entrance exam of medical aspirants, and the only entrance exam in India for MBBS admissions, many students choose Pharmacy as an alternative career option. NEET is a highly competitive exam where over 15 lakh students appear every year and some of them get admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Students who studied Science at higher secondary level can also take admission to Pharmacy courses.

These courses are available at various levels-- undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)

GPAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MPharma and equivalent courses. It is a computer based test (CBT) conducted annually.

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Pharmacy Entrance Exam

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Pharmacy entrance exam is conducted for admission to BPharm and DPharm courses.

For BPharma candidates must pass Class 12 with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) subjects and DPharma candidates must have BPharma or an equivalent degree.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Joint Entrance Exam or (NIPER JEE)

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE) is conducted for admission to Masters in Pharmacy (MPharm) Masters of Science (MS Pharm), Masters of Technology Pharmacy (MTech Pharm) and PhD programs in Pharmacy.

Through NIPER JEE, admission is given to NIPER institutes located in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Raebareli, and SAS Nagar.

NMIMS NPAT

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) conducts NPAT for admissions to BPharm + MBA (Pharmacy Tech). On the basis of NMIMS NPAT result, admission is given to NPAT institutes in Mumbai, Shirpur and Hyderabad.

Chhattisgarh Pre-Pharmacy Test (CG PPHT)

CG PPHT is held for admission to Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) and Doctor of Pharmacy (DPharma) courses. After qualifying in the exam, students can apply for admission at Pharmacy colleges in Chhattisgarh.

TS EAMCET Pharmacy

TS EAMCET, in addition to Engineering and Agriculture courses, is used for Pharmacy admissions. It is a state-level exam conducted in computer-based mode.

AP EAMCET Pharmacy

AP EAMCET is now known as Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET). It is a state-level entrance exam.

The exam is used for admission to B Pharm and Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) courses.

Apart from these, different states conduct CET for Pharmacy admission at undergraduate level.

Top Pharmacy Colleges In India 2021

These are the top pharmacy colleges in India as per NIRF 2021 rankings:

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Panjab University, Chandigarh Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai NIPER Hyderabad JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore NIPER Ahmedabad

