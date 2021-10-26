NEET 2021: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; No Update On Result Date

  • Home
NEET 2021: Candidates, who are yet to complete NEET phase 2 application, or want to make changes to submit details submitted during the two phases can do it by tonight at neet.nta.nic.in.

Oct 26, 2021

There is no official announcement yet regarding NEET 2021 result date (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Result 2021: The extended window of NEET 2021 phase 2 registration and application form correction will be closed today, October 26, at 11:50 am. Candidates, who are yet to complete NEET phase 2 application, or want to make changes to submit details submitted during the two phases can do it by tonight at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET result 2021 will be soon after the phase 2 correction window closes. However, students should know that there is no official announcement yet regarding NEET 2021 result date.

During NEET 2021 phase 2 correction window, candidates can edit gender, nationality, e-mail ID, address, category, sub-category and fields of the second phase.

The NTA has already released the provisional NEET answer key and the final key will be uploaded on the NEET website on the result day.

The central government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court of India against a Bombay High Court order for re-exam. It said NEET result can not be declared even if they are ready, as the High Court has ordered fresh exams for two students. The centre has also requested early hearing of the plea.

The petitioners told the Bombay High Court that they were given answer sheets and question papers with different serial numbers by invigilators.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) argued that it was "not possible" to allow the petitioners to reappear for the exam. The judges, however, held that the petitioners "shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents."

The court ordered re-exam for the two students and said their results should be declared within two weeks.

The centre has now pointed out inconsistencies in statements of the petitioners. The Bombay HC judgement will set wrong precedent in future for candidates to draw undue advantage from such similar incidents,” it said.

Delay in NEET results will impact the undergraduate medical admission process, it added.

