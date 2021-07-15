NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Changed; New Details Here

NEET exam pattern changed

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 date and the application form is out. The NEET 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the exam pattern along with the notification. The NEET question paper, unlike previous years, will have options as internal choices.

As per the NEET 2021 exam pattern, NEET will be conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.

"To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken the decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects," NTA said.

According to the NEET 2021 marking scheme, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.

NEET is the sole exam for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. The medical entrance test, NEET, will be held on September 12 in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. The application process for NEET has started. Candidates willing to appear for NEET 2021 can register themselves at the official websites -- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.