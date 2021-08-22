NEET 2021: Exam On September 12, Check Guidelines

NEET 2021 examination is to be conducted on September 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on September 9. Typically, the NEET admit cards contain elaborate guidelines on the exam, some for the prevention of unfair means and, since 2020, another set to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The NTA has already declared the list of exam cities. Students appearing for the NEET 2021 examination can visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in to check their admit card, once released.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

NEET 2021 examination is to be conducted on September 12.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can also check their exam city on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Students are required to log in using the application or registration number to check their exam city.

NEET 2021: Pre-exam Guidelines

Students can check their exam cities and check for the exact location of their NEET 2021 exam centre using a map. This will minimize the chances of last-minute confusion and delay. Since the exam is in September, students have been given ample time to check their exam cities.

Due to COVID-19 situation, many cities have different types of arrangements to contain its spread. Students can reach their exam cities a day or two before the exam.

Students are required to check their center allotments carefully and make travel arrangements since several other national and state exams are coming together around the same dates.

In case any student faces any problems with their exam center or any other issue, can contact the NTA officials on the following contact details: email id: neet@nta.ac.in; telephone number- 011-40759000.

NEET 2021 Admit cards will be released on September 9, and will contain detailed guidelines on entry at the exam centre, the NEET dress code as a precaution against cheating, guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, and other instructions on what to carry to the exam centre and what is forbidden. Usually, certain types of attire, including clothes with heavy embroidery, bulky shoes, and large buttons, are prohibited.

Last year, candidates had been allowed to carry sanitisers into the NEET exam centers and were required to undergo thermal scanning before being allowed inside. Entry was staggered to allow for social distancing which was maintained within the exam hall as well.