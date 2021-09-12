NEET 2021 Exam Day Live Updates: Dress Code, Admit Card, Last-Minute Checklist
NEET 2021 news: Students must bring the NEET 2021 admit card, containing the filled but unsigned self-declaration form and postcard-size photo, and other required documents. They must follow the NEET dress code.
NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2021 exam today, September 12. The undergraduate medical entrance exam will take place at 202 test cities and lakhs of students will appear in it. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be conducted with strict health and safety measures. The NEET 2021 exam time is 2 pm to 5 pm.
Students will receive masks before entering the exam hall. They are not allowed to bring paper for rough work.
NEET UG 2021: Important Point About Photograph
Candidates must carry a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet. This photo must be the same as the one uploaded while filling the application form. Any other passport-size photo will not be accepted.
NEET UG 2021: Items Allowed
These items are allowed inside NEET 2021 exam hall:
- NEET 2021 admit card, photograph, photo ID
- Water in a transparent bottle, 50 ml hand sanitizer bottle
- PwD certificate and scribe-related documents
What Is Frisking In NEET Exam
Students must undergo a frisking process before entering the NEET exam venue. In the process, they will be checked with handheld metal detectors for the presence of any prohibited item. Do not wear any jewellery. Do not bring a communication device like a mobile phone or calculator.
NEET 2021 Dress Code For Girls
- Don't wear full sleeves clothes.
- Avoid clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, large buttons.
- Avoid footwear with heels, jeans with big pockets.
- Do not wear any jewelry to the NEET exam.
Is Belt Allowed In NEET 2021?
The NEET 2021 dress code does not mention belt as an allowed or prohibited item. Students will have to go through a frisking process before the examination and they may be asked to remove belts if it contain a metallic part. If possible, avoid wearing a belt.
NEET 2021 Dress Code For Boys
As per the NEET 2021 dress code, footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not allowed in the exam.
- Wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts, trousers and simple pants.
- Wear light clothes.
- Avoid zip pockets, big buttons, and clothes with elaborate embroidery.
NEET Admit Card 2021
Candidates must carry the NEET admit card 2021, containing the self-declaration form and the postcard photo to the exam centre. They must also bring a valid photo ID to gain entry to the exam hall. The NTA had earlier released a revised admit card for the exam and it can be downloaded from neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET 2021 Date And Time
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, will begin at 2 pm today, September 12, and end at 5 pm.