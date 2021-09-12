NEET 2021 Exam Day Live Updates: Dress Code, Admit Card, Last-Minute Checklist

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 exam will be conducted today, September 12 (representational)

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2021 exam today, September 12. The undergraduate medical entrance exam will take place at 202 test cities and lakhs of students will appear in it. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be conducted with strict health and safety measures. The NEET 2021 exam time is 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students must bring the NEET 2021 admit card, containing the filled but unsigned self-declaration form and postcard-size photo, and other required documents. They must follow the NEET dress code.

Students will receive masks before entering the exam hall. They are not allowed to bring paper for rough work.

Follow this liveblog for updates on NEET 2021 exam day