NTA NEET exam city announcement date today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the list of NEET exam centres today, August 20. Registered medical aspirants will be able to check the allotted NEET exam centre 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

The NEET exam centres 2021 are the exam venues wherein NEET will be conducted. NEET exam centre 2021 will be allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form. There can be many exam centres of NEET 2021 in a particular city depending on the number of candidates appearing from that city, or choosing that city as NEET exam centre city. Candidates can also find the allotment details of NEET 2021 exam centres on their respective admit cards. The exam centres of NEET 2021 once allotted will not be changed.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Check NEET Exam Centre 2021

Visit the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "NEET 2021 candidate login"

Insert the NEET 2021 application number and password

Submit and view the allotted NEET exam centre

As a first, NEET 2021 will also be conducted in several additional exam centres including in Dubai for the overseas medical aspirants and for the convenience of the students of Tamil Nadu in four new cities -- Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Tiruppur.

The Education Minister while releasing the NEET 2021 application assured the students that all necessary precautions will be taken by NTA to ensure the safety of students appearing for the NEET exam.

“In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” the minister added.