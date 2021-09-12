NEET 2021 Ends, All You Need To Know About Answer Key, Result, Counselling

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2021 ended at 5 pm today. The exam was conducted as a pen and paper based test and answer keys, along with question papers and provisional answer keys will be released soon on the exam website, neet.nta.nic.in. Soon, many coaching institutes will release paper analysis, question papers and answer keys using inputs from students who appeared in the exam. For the official answer key, which will be considered for results, students will have to wait for some time.

This year, there will be one more phase of NEET 2021 registration and students should check the official website, neet.nta.nic.in regularly for updates. Failing to complete the second phase of registration may lead to non-publishing of results.

NEET 2021 provisional answer key, question papers and candidates’ response sheets, as per last year’s trends, can be expected within a week to 15 days. Students will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key, after which the final version will be released. The final answer key is used for calculating NEET 2021 results.

Calculate your NEET 2021 result using this formula: Total NEET 2021 score = (number of correct answers x 4) - (number of incorrect answers)

NEET 2021 result will be published along with the all India rank list. This year, the NTA has removed a candidate's higher age as a criteria for breaking ties. This could mean more students will get the same rank.