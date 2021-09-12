  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2021 Ends, All You Need To Know About Answer Key, Result, Counselling

NEET 2021 Ends, All You Need To Know About Answer Key, Result, Counselling

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2021 ended at 5 pm today. The exam was conducted as a pen and paper based test and answer keys, along with question papers and provisional answer keys will be released soon on the exam website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 12, 2021 5:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Exam Over, Here's Question Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
NEET UG 2021 Exam Over; Check Qualifying Marks, Marking Scheme
NEET 2021 In Photos: How Exam Is Held For 16 Lakh Students Amid COVID-19
NEET 2021: Ministers Wish Students Appearing For Medical Entrance Exam
NEET UG 2021 Exam From 2 Pm; Check Exam Hall Guidelines
Medical Entrance Exam NEET Today After Delay Due To 2nd Covid Wave
NEET 2021 Ends, All You Need To Know About Answer Key, Result, Counselling
NEET UG 2021 exam ends today
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2021 ended at 5 pm today. The exam was conducted as a pen and paper based test and answer keys, along with question papers and provisional answer keys will be released soon on the exam website, neet.nta.nic.in. Soon, many coaching institutes will release paper analysis, question papers and answer keys using inputs from students who appeared in the exam. For the official answer key, which will be considered for results, students will have to wait for some time.

Recommended: Predict your Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here | JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open  Click Here to know more.

Here are five points on post-exam activities students must know:

  1. This year, there will be one more phase of NEET 2021 registration and students should check the official website, neet.nta.nic.in regularly for updates. Failing to complete the second phase of registration may lead to non-publishing of results.

  2. NEET 2021 provisional answer key, question papers and candidates’ response sheets, as per last year’s trends, can be expected within a week to 15 days. Students will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key, after which the final version will be released. The final answer key is used for calculating NEET 2021 results.

  3. Calculate your NEET 2021 result using this formula: Total NEET 2021 score = (number of correct answers x 4) - (number of incorrect answers)

  4. NEET 2021 result will be published along with the all India rank list. This year, the NTA has removed a candidate's higher age as a criteria for breaking ties. This could mean more students will get the same rank.

  5. After NEET 2021 counselling, state and national-level counselling bodies will begin NEET 2021 counselling for 85 per cent state quota and 15 per cent all-India quota admissions. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct 15 per cent AIQ counselling for MBBS and BDS seats. More details about different counselling bodies can be found on the NEET exam website.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 Result NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Exam Over, Here's Question Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Exam Over, Here's Question Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 Result, Cut-Offs Expected Today
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 Result, Cut-Offs Expected Today
NEET UG 2021 Exam Over; Check Qualifying Marks, Marking Scheme
NEET UG 2021 Exam Over; Check Qualifying Marks, Marking Scheme
JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Third Merit List Releasing Tomorrow
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Third Merit List Releasing Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................