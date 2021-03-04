Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021: Eligibility Criteria Of Medical Entrance Exam

The National Eligibility Entrance Test 2021 (NEET 2021) date is expected to be released soon. NEET is held for admissions to undergraduate medical and allied programmes offered by the NEET participating institutes. Aspirants seeking admission to various MBBS and BDS courses have to register for NEET 2021 and take the written entrance examination.

An announcement regarding the release of NEET UG 2021 application form and NEET 2021 exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on NEET. The NEET qualifying candidates can participate in the counselling sessions for securing their admission to the medical colleges. Admission to medical colleges will be based on the candidate’s NEET score and other educational qualifications.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Read More || NEET: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

Who Can Apply For NEET UG 2021

Age

Aspirants who have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31 of the year of their admission to the first year UG medical courses

The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years as on the date of examination. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class - Non Creamy Layer categories, and aspirants under PwD categories, there is a relaxation of 5 years

Citizens

Indian citizens, or overseas citizens of India intending to pursue UG medical courses from a foreign Medical or Dental Institute will also be required to qualify NEET UG

Also Read || NEET 2021: Check Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks, Trends

Qualification

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET

Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG

To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exists relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates

Number of Attempts