NEET 2021: Dos and Don’ts For The Medical Exam

NEET 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, will take place in less than three weeks, on September 12. Students are in the last stage of their preparation and they must know what to do, and what not to do, during these days, on the exam day, and after the exam. Some changes have been introduced to the medical exam, which includes a two-step application process. The second phase of the application is after the exam and before results, and failing to complete it may result in non-publishing of results.

Here is a list of dos and don’ts students appearing in NEET 2021 should remember.

NEET 2021: Dos

Leave enough time for revision. Don’t try to revise the whole syllabus on the last day. The last two days should be reserved for revising only key concepts. In these weeks, students should solve previous question papers and take mock tests to boost confidence and improve speed. After downloading the admit card, read all exam-related information on it and follow those on the exam day. Carry the admit card, a passport size photograph and a photo ID to the exam centre. Visit the NEET 2021 exam centre a day before the exam to avoid any confusion and on the exam day, reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time. While filling the information sheet, follow the instructions of the invigilators. The NTA has issued guidelines on how to fill the OMR sheet. Read it carefully.

NEET 2021: Don’ts