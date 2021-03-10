Students, Parents Await NEET 2021 Details

NEET UG 2021 latest news: While the NEET 2021 notification is awaited, NTA has successfully conducted the first session of the engineering entrance exam, Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main), and announced results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 9:35 am IST

New Delhi:

NEET 2021 date is not announced yet and anxious students who want to appear in the exam are asking questions. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ who is expected to announce NEET UG date, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam are yet to speak on it, while medical aspirants on social media want to know when the exam will be held so that they can prepare accordingly. Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) undergraduate started in December, 2019, and the exam was scheduled for May 3, 2020.

However the exam was postponed later and held finally in September, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing pandemic could be the reason for the delay this year as well.

Like JEE Main, students have asked for multiple sessions in NEET 2021. Reports suggest the medical exam could be held as a computer-based test like the engineering exam. However, the Education Ministry or the NTA is yet to confirm it.

Here’s what students are saying on social media:

“Announcing JEE main Feb exam results in 10 days is definitely remarkable achievement. Wish @EduMinOfIndia takes steps to announce about the dates & pattern of NEET 2021 exam soon. Medical aspirants are eagerly waiting,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Is the ministry aware of NEET? I hope that the ministry will take steps in the fate of students appearing for NEET 2021. I also request the deciding authorities to ensure that there must be no partiality between a jee aspirant and NEET aspirant in terms of liberties offered this time!” a student replied to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s tweet.

NEET is the biggest entrance exam in India, considering the number of students. Every year, over 15 lakh medical aspirants appear in it.

