No Announcement On NEET 2021 Date. Students Frustrated, Flood Internet With Memes

Based on previous events, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is expected to announce NEET 2021 dates and other information related to it.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 11, 2021 10:13 am IST

New Delhi:

Dates for the two major entrance exams -- JEE Main and Advanced for Engineering -- have been announced. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also announced when CBSE board exams will be conducted. However, a major announcement is still due -- the date for NEET 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which is the gateway exam for undergraduate medical admissions in India, including MBBS and BDS, is the largest entrance exam in India based on the number of participants.

Students, who are waiting for an announcement have made suggestions regarding how the medical entrance exam should be conducted. A majority of the students want multiple sessions of NEET 2021 like JEE Main.

Some hilarious memes on NEET 2021 are doing rounds on social media.

Mr Pokhriyal, in an interactive session with students, had previously said that the ministry has no plans to cancel the medical entrance exam NEET.

Answering another student who asked if NEET can be held online, the minister said that the suggestion will be reviewed.

