“Waiting For NEET 2021 Dates”: Students Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes
NEET 2021 date, mode of exam is yet to be confirmed. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is likely to make an announcement on social media.
Medical aspirants in India have turned ‘memers’, with no clarity on NEET 2021 date. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had previously announced when and how Engineering entrance exams JEE Main and Advanced will be held but yet to comment on the Medical entrance exam. Students have asked for multiple attempts, online NEET exam this year. To know if their suggestions have been considered, they will have to wait for the official announcement. Meanwhile, students have been sharing some hilarious memes related to NEET 2021 date and other aspects of the entrance exam.
The Education Minister had previously confirmed that NEET 2021 will not be cancelled and suggestions for conducting online NEET exam will be reviewed. He is likely to announce NEET 2021 date soon.
All other exam dates except #NEET2021 is out.@DrRPNishank : pic.twitter.com/8kw27O9YyI— Vaibhav Pandey (@VaibhavPandey56) February 4, 2021
Me everytime whenever I open this bird app -— Ankita Pandey 🌸 (@Ankita_pandit_7) February 1, 2021
"NEET 2021 ki date aagai kya ? "😔@DG_NTA @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/DYnW1cOYHG
Read || Free Coaching Classes For JEE, NEET, Competitive Exams In Uttar Pradesh From February 16
#neet2021— Prajeet Bhatt (@BhattPrajeet) February 6, 2021
The committee deciding our NEET examination date and mode of examination. pic.twitter.com/7jvGtQ0aY7
Read || NEET 2021: What Has Happened So Far
Me waiting for #neet2021 exam date . pic.twitter.com/4rmrEoYb0o— Vaibhav Pandey (@VaibhavPandey56) February 3, 2021
February is already started but still #NEET2021 date is out.😔#AnnounceNEET2021Date pic.twitter.com/d0oaIxyoQi— Somesh Yadav (@someshyadav23) February 5, 2021
Read || NEET 2021: Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology
Me and my friend waiting for #NEET2021 exam date🤷 pic.twitter.com/g3bU7b0qkN— 𝑨𝑵𝑺𝑯𝑼♟️🌳(searching...!) (@knight_7340) February 3, 2021
#neet2021 KA DATE BATAAAOOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/iQpgXHR33L— A Conscious Citizen (@arkodebganguly1) February 7, 2021
NEET 2021 is the biggest entrance exam in India where over 15 lakh undergraduate Medical aspirants appear every year, including those who want admission to MBBS, BDS programmes.
Based on NEET cut off marks, counselling is held to fill seats under all India and state quotas for Medical admission.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET counselling for the 15% all India quota MBBS, BDS seats and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts AIQ counselling for AYUSH seats.