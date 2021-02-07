“Waiting For NEET 2021 Dates”: Students Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

Image credit: Twitter – @VaibhavPandey56 Waiting For NEET Dates: Students Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

Medical aspirants in India have turned ‘memers’, with no clarity on NEET 2021 date. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had previously announced when and how Engineering entrance exams JEE Main and Advanced will be held but yet to comment on the Medical entrance exam. Students have asked for multiple attempts, online NEET exam this year. To know if their suggestions have been considered, they will have to wait for the official announcement. Meanwhile, students have been sharing some hilarious memes related to NEET 2021 date and other aspects of the entrance exam.

The Education Minister had previously confirmed that NEET 2021 will not be cancelled and suggestions for conducting online NEET exam will be reviewed. He is likely to announce NEET 2021 date soon.

Me everytime whenever I open this bird app -

"NEET 2021 ki date aagai kya ? "😔@DG_NTA @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/DYnW1cOYHG — Ankita Pandey 🌸 (@Ankita_pandit_7) February 1, 2021

#neet2021

The committee deciding our NEET examination date and mode of examination. pic.twitter.com/7jvGtQ0aY7 — Prajeet Bhatt (@BhattPrajeet) February 6, 2021

NEET 2021 is the biggest entrance exam in India where over 15 lakh undergraduate Medical aspirants appear every year, including those who want admission to MBBS, BDS programmes.

Based on NEET cut off marks, counselling is held to fill seats under all India and state quotas for Medical admission.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET counselling for the 15% all India quota MBBS, BDS seats and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts AIQ counselling for AYUSH seats.