NEET: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

List of top 40 medical colleges in India as per NIRF 2020 rankings

Every year, the Ministry of Education ranks educational institutions across the country, including medical colleges, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Admission to undergraduate medical programmes in India, including MBBS and BDS is offered based on the result of the qualifying exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2021. Date of the undergraduate medical entrance test is yet to be announced. Reports suggest that NEET 2021 could see major changes like multiple shifts, computer-based tests etc.

Whether these changes will be made or not will be known only after the announcement of NEET 2021 date. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is likely to make an announcement regarding NEET on social media.

Candidates preparing for NEET 2021 and seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF 2020 rankings.

NIRF 2020: Top Medical Colleges In India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Kasturba Medical College, Manipal King George’s Medical University, Lucknow Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru Aligarh Muslim University Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi Christian Medical College, Ludhiana University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi JSS Medical College, Mysore Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Annamalai University, Annamalainagar K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

For admission to UG medical programmes in India, candidates must qualify in NEET, meeting the required cut off marks. After qualifying, they will have to participate in the counselling process.