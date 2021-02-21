NEET: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India
NEET News: Candidates preparing for NEET 2021 and seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF 2020 rankings.
Every year, the Ministry of Education ranks educational institutions across the country, including medical colleges, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Admission to undergraduate medical programmes in India, including MBBS and BDS is offered based on the result of the qualifying exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2021. Date of the undergraduate medical entrance test is yet to be announced. Reports suggest that NEET 2021 could see major changes like multiple shifts, computer-based tests etc.
Whether these changes will be made or not will be known only after the announcement of NEET 2021 date. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is likely to make an announcement regarding NEET on social media.
NIRF 2020: Top Medical Colleges In India
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai
St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru
Aligarh Muslim University
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
JSS Medical College, Mysore
Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru
S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry
For admission to UG medical programmes in India, candidates must qualify in NEET, meeting the required cut off marks. After qualifying, they will have to participate in the counselling process.