NEET: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

NEET News: Candidates preparing for NEET 2021 and seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF 2020 rankings.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 21, 2021 12:17 pm IST

List of top 40 medical colleges in India as per NIRF 2020 rankings
New Delhi:

Every year, the Ministry of Education ranks educational institutions across the country, including medical colleges, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Admission to undergraduate medical programmes in India, including MBBS and BDS is offered based on the result of the qualifying exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2021. Date of the undergraduate medical entrance test is yet to be announced. Reports suggest that NEET 2021 could see major changes like multiple shifts, computer-based tests etc.

Whether these changes will be made or not will be known only after the announcement of NEET 2021 date. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is likely to make an announcement regarding NEET on social media.

Candidates preparing for NEET 2021 and seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF 2020 rankings.

NIRF 2020: Top Medical Colleges In India

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

  6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  7. Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi

  8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

  9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  10. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

  11. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

  12. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

  13. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai

  14. St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru

  15. Aligarh Muslim University

  16. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

  17. Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

  18. Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

  19. University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi

  20. JSS Medical College, Mysore

  21. Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru

  22. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  23. Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

  24. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

  25. Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

  26. Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana

  27. Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur

  28. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore

  29. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha

  30. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru

  31. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

  32. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

  33. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala

  34. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

  35. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar

  36. K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru

  37. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad

  38. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

  39. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West

  40. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

For admission to UG medical programmes in India, candidates must qualify in NEET, meeting the required cut off marks. After qualifying, they will have to participate in the counselling process.

