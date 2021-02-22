Critical Look Needed To Re-Evaluate NEET, JEE Exam Pattern: Naveen Patnaik At NITI Aayog Meeting

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Said that competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and those conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) should focus on equality and attracting merit.

Lakhs of students take UPSC, JEE, NEET exams every year and a “critical look” is needed to “re-evaluate” patterns of these “prestigious and highly sought after exams”, the Odisha CM said during the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Should not we have exams that focus on equality and attracting merit as opposed to exam patterns that are heavily dependent on highly paid coaching classes,” Mr Patnaik asked.

The Odisha Chief Minister said dependence on coaching classes for competitive exams will eliminate merit of students.

“This will truly eliminate merit in the long run and deny justice to lakhs of our children who live in rural areas and don’t have physical or economic access to coaching classes,” Mr Naveen Patnaik said.

NITI Aayog should look into this very serious issue or else in a few years’ there will be serious distortions, He added.

About JEE, NEET

Joint Entrance Examination is the admission test for undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes at institutes across the country. JEE Main scores are considered for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) among others. It is also the qualifying exam for the admission test of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) – JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions spread across four consecutive months. The first session will begin tomorrow, February 23.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single gateway exam for medical admission in the country. NEET UG scores are used for admission to undergraduate medical seats, including those at AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

NEET 2021 date, time, exam pattern are yet to be announced.