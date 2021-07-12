NEET 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow, 5 Points Students Must Know

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 has been postponed to September (representational)

NEET 2021 latest news: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced a new date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021. The exam will be conducted on September 12. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for August 1. Registration for the exam will begin tomorrow, July 13. Mr Pradhan’s announcement came as a relief to lakhs of medical aspirants, who were eagerly waiting to know when the NEET 2021 application forms will be released and if the exam will be conducted as per schedule.

“The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s),” Mr Pradhan tweeted.

Here are five things students should know about NEET 2021: