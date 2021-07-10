NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results

NEET 2021, CBSE board result live updates (representational)

NEET 2021, 12th result 2021 live updates: Students’ curiosity about NEET 2021 is increasing with every passing day as the medical aspirants demand an answer from the Ministry of Education, or the National Testing Agency (NTA), if the exam will be held on August 1. Dharmendra Pradhan, the new Education Minister, took charge on Friday and thousands of students have flooded social media since then with questions like ‘when will NEET UG 2021 be held’ and ‘what about NEET 2021 application form’. Some have also raised concerns about the newly-announced JEE Main exam dates, saying there should be more time between the two sessions.

Meanwhile, state boards, and the two central boards – CBSE and CISCE – are gearing up to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results.

States that have cancelled board exams this year are expected to declare results by July-end.

Here are the latest updates on Class 12 board exam results, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 and other competitive exams: