NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results

NEET 2021, 12th result 2021 live updates: Students’ curiosity about NEET 2021 is increasing with every passing day as the medical aspirants demand an answer from the Ministry of Education, or the National Testing Agency (NTA), if the exam will be held on August 1.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 10, 2021 3:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results
NEET 2021, CBSE board result live updates (representational)

NEET 2021, 12th result 2021 live updates: Students’ curiosity about NEET 2021 is increasing with every passing day as the medical aspirants demand an answer from the Ministry of Education, or the National Testing Agency (NTA), if the exam will be held on August 1. Dharmendra Pradhan, the new Education Minister, took charge on Friday and thousands of students have flooded social media since then with questions like ‘when will NEET UG 2021 be held’ and ‘what about NEET 2021 application form’. Some have also raised concerns about the newly-announced JEE Main exam dates, saying there should be more time between the two sessions.

Recommended: Download Free NEET Previous Year Question Papers. Click Here || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

Meanwhile, state boards, and the two central boards – CBSE and CISCE – are gearing up to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results.

States that have cancelled board exams this year are expected to declare results by July-end.

Here are the latest updates on Class 12 board exam results, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 and other competitive exams:

Live updates

NEET 2021, 12th result 2021 live updates: Students’ curiosity about NEET 2021 is increasing with every passing day as the medical aspirants demand an answer from the Ministry of Education, or the National Testing Agency (NTA), if the exam will be held on August 1. Meanwhile, state boards, and the two central boards – CBSE and CISCE – are gearing up to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results. Here are the latest updates:

03:09 PM IST
July 10, 2021

Students request Dharmendra Pradhan to announce NEET 2021 date



03:03 PM IST
July 10, 2021

NEET 2021 latest update: Exam not postponed yet

NEET 2021 has not been postponed to September 5 and the notification which is doing rounds on social media is fake, the NTA said.  “The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG)–2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The public at large is advised to pay no heed to such miscreants and misinformation,” the NTA said on July 8. 

Click here for more Education News
Education News CBSE Board Exam 2021 NEET 2021
