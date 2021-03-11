Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 Date, Registration Details To Be Announced Soon, Exam To Be Held Only Once

NEET 2021 Date: Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), the all India medical entrance exam, will begin soon. Though the National Testing Agency (NTA), who administers the exam has not announced NEET 2021 date yet, the Director General of the agency, Vineet Joshi, on March 10, confirmed to NDTV that the date will be announced this week. The application forms, and information bulletin of NEET will be available on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Putting an end to speculations, Mr Joshi has also confirmed that NEET UG will not be held twice this year.

NEET is the only entrance exam in India for students who want to take admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS. NEET scores are used for admission to medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

Every year, over 15 lakh students appear in the entrance exam.

How to apply for NEET UG 2021

Once application forms are released, visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the registration link

Submit required details and generate login credentials

Login to fill the NEET 2021 application form

Pay the application fee, submit the form.

Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme Of NEET

NEET is held as a pen and paper based test for a total of 720 marks. The Physics and Chemistry sections carry 180 marks each and 360 marks are allotted to the Biology (Zoology and Botany) section. The examination is held for 180 minutes.

The exam is held in 11 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Option of medium of question paper has to be chosen while filling in the application form.

Each question in the NEET question paper carries four marks. One mark is deducted for each wrong answer, while no marks are deducted for incorrect answers.

Last year, Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh scored 720/720 marks in NEET. However, Soyeb Aftab was awarded All India Rank (AIR) 1 due to higher age, as per NTA’s policy for tie-breaking.

(Information on exam pattern, marking scheme are based on NEET 2020 information bulletin. Details on NEET 2021 exam are awaited. Changes, if any, will be updated.)