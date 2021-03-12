Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 On August 1; To Be Held In 11 Languages, In Offline Mode

NEET 2021, the all-India Medical entrance exam will be held on August 1, the National Testing Agency said today. The exam will be held as a pen and paper based test. The exam this year will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, NTA, who administers the exam, said in a notification. NEET 2021 information bulletin which will mention details of the test will be published when registration starts. NTA is expected to open NEET 2021 application window soon at ntaneet.nic.in.

“The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” the agency said in its notification.

The NEET UG 2021 will be held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies.

NEET result is used for admission to undergraduate medical programmes at participating medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

How to apply for NEET 2021

Once application forms are released, go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link for registration

Submit required details to generate login credentials

Login and fill the NEET 2021 application form

Pay the application fee, submit the form.

NEET exam date has been announced on the NTA official website, nta.ac.in

NEET is held as a pen and paper based test for a total of 720 marks. In the paper, Physics and Chemistry sections carry 180 marks each and 360 marks are allotted to the Biology section. The examination is held for 180 minutes.

NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates must choose the option of medium of question paper while filling in the application form.

(Information on exam pattern, marking scheme are based on last year's information bulletin. Bulletin of NEET 2021 exam is awaited. Changes, if any, will be updated.)